Westbury-Born Naval Commander Serves With Distinction

A native of Westbury, Commander Michael Anthony Walker, Jr. graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science, following completion of the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School. He holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Norwich University. At sea, Commander Walker served in USS Normandy (CG 60) as Gunnery/Ordinance Officer, participating in Operation Unified Response following the earthquake in Haiti and deploying to the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. He then served in Patrol Coastal Crew Foxtrot and returned to 5th Fleet on USS TYPHOON (PC 5). As an afloat Department Head Commander Walker served twice as Operations Officer, first on USS Russell (DDG 59) stationed in San Diego, and then on USS New Orleans (LPD 18), where he completed a homeport shift from San Diego to Sasebo, Japan and conducted operations in the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Ashore, Commander Walker served as Seamanship and Navigation Instructor at the Naval Academy, and as a Placement Officer and Executive Assistant at Surface Officer Career Management Division (PERS-41) at Navy Personnel Command. He is currently a Plans Officer, Joint Operational War Plans Division, in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy at the Joint Staff. Commander Walker and his wife Julie have been married for 6 years, with two sons Michael III (5) and Julius (2). Commander Walker selected for Command Afloat in December 2021 and is awaiting assignment. His designations and awards include: Craftmaster, Navy Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy Achievement Medal (two awards), and various unit and service awards.

— Submitted by Chester McGibbon, Westbury