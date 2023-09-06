Wheatley School To Host Annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser

Come get a better night’s sleep and support the Wheatley High School Class of 2024 at their annual mattress fundraiser on Sunday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be top quality mattress brands on display like Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic and more priced below retail as well as ADJUSTABLE BASES and other bedding products.

Even if YOU don’t need a new mattress this year, you know someone who does! Your only job to help our program raise $5,000+ in ONE SINGLE DAY is to spread the word and find as many people as possible to come check it out!

– The Wheatley School via Facebook / courtesy of Bernadette Quinn