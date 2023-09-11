Westbury Grads Celebrate 50th In Style

On August 18 through 20, the Westbury High School Class of ‘73 community gathered for their 50-year reunion with a weekend full of fun, friends old and new, and plenty of gorgeous photos to show for it.

Former classmates and their families came together over that weekend to chat, dine, dance, participate in fellowship, and also remember Westbury’s “Fallen Dragons” who’ve passed on. With four events in total, the Green Dragons of the Class of 1973 had lots of opportunities to catch up, whether since last week or since the group’s 40th reunion, which was covered by the Westbury Times, a predecessor to Nassau Illustrated News, in 2013.

“The entire weekend exceeded our expectations,” said Janice Ferebee, member of the event’s planning committee, who also, it just so happens, previously appeared in the long-running Westbury Times when she wrote for the paper as a high school senior.

Ferebee and her classmates were kind enough to share these photos from their weekend together, as a group, for Nassau Illustrated News to include here. Many thanks and congratulations from all of us at Anton Media Group to the ‘73 Green Dragons!