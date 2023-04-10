Garden City Runner Raising Thousands For Ovarian Cancer Survivors

Henry Mulholland recently ran the United Airlines NYC Half to raise money for Tell Every Amazing Lady, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit.

Garden City resident Henry Mulholland recently ran the March 19 United Airlines NYC Half for Tell Every Amazing Lady®, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit, to raise funds for ovarian cancer awareness and survivor support programs.

Mulholland, who recently lost his mother to ovarian cancer, has already raised over $60,000, but he isn’t done: his goal has just gotten bigger.

Supporters can still help Mulholland reach his fundraising goal of $100,000. For context, $100,000 can help 4,000 ovarian cancer survivors with related costs.

Mulholland had this to say about his fundraising journey so far:

“The support that I have received from friends, family, and beyond during this training & fundraising process has been truly amazing. After losing my mother to ovarian cancer this past September, I signed up to run with Team Tell Every Amazing Lady® with friends in an effort to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by this deadly disease, while also creating a therapeutic outlet for myself in training.”

“Fast-forwarding to now, I am not only surprised by how much I’ve grown to enjoy running, but also completely overwhelmed by the incredible outpour of love and support that led to over $60K in fundraising. I’m thrilled that the efforts of Team Tell Every Amazing Lady® will be able to help so many survivors, support groups, and those currently battling, and I’m excited to run this race in honor of all Amazing Ladies, especially my own.”

— Submitted by Tell Every Amazing Lady®