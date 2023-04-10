Garden City Runner Raising Thousands For Ovarian Cancer Survivors

Henry Mulholland recently ran the United Airlines NYC Half to raise money for Tell Every Amazing Lady, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit.

Henry Mulholland with his late mother, Mary Pat “M.P.” Mulholland. (Courtesy of Henry Mulholland)

Garden City resident Henry Mulholland recently ran the March 19 United Airlines NYC Half for Tell Every Amazing Lady®, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit, to raise funds for ovarian cancer awareness and survivor support programs.

Mulholland, who recently lost his mother to ovarian cancer, has already raised over $60,000, but he isn’t done: his goal has just gotten bigger.

Supporters can still help Mulholland reach his fundraising goal of $100,000. For context, $100,000 can help 4,000 ovarian cancer survivors with related costs.

Mulholland had this to say about his fundraising journey so far:

“The support that I have received from friends, family, and beyond during this training & fundraising process has been truly amazing. After losing my mother to ovarian cancer this past September, I signed up to run with Team Tell Every Amazing Lady® with friends in an effort to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by this deadly disease, while also creating a therapeutic outlet for myself in training.”

“Fast-forwarding to now, I am not only surprised by how much I’ve grown to enjoy running, but also completely overwhelmed by the incredible outpour of love and support that led to over $60K in fundraising. I’m thrilled that the efforts of Team Tell Every Amazing Lady® will be able to help so many survivors, support groups, and those currently battling, and I’m excited to run this race in honor of all Amazing Ladies, especially my own.”

— Submitted by Tell Every Amazing Lady®

