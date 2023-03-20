Battle Of The Jazz Bands In Westbury

1 of 5

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their 2nd Annual Battle of the High School Jazz Bands at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

This event helped kick off an activism-filled spring ahead of the Long Island Walk Like MADD taking place on Saturday, June 10th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, where the winning ensemble will play for attendees.

Jazz ensembles at five local schools were selected from all applicants to perform live during Battle of the High School Jazz Bands & compete for various prizes. Participant schools included East Meadow, Harborfields, Hicksville, Uniondale, and Ward Melville.

Long Island’s own Carter Rubin, pop singer-songwriter & winner of The Voice: Season 19, attended & performed the National Anthem. Local sponsors, partners & community supporters were in attendance.

East Meadow High School Jazz Ensemble took home the prize of being named top band, winning $1,000 for their school’s music program & the opportunity to play at the Long Island Walk Like MADD event in June.

In addition, the top fundraising band this spring out of all applicants still has a chance to earn their spot to perform on stage at the walk. To learn more about the walk and sign up to support your local schools as well as MADD’s mission to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking, visit www.walklikemadd.org/LongIsland.

Funds raised benefit MADD’s lifesaving educational programs & victim services, which are provided to the community free of charge. Sponsorship/partnership benefits are available. Contact MADD NY|NJ|PA Regional Development Director Tara Spohrer at 631-547-6233, ext. 3662 or tara.spohrer@madd.org for more information on these events and/or additional MADD opportunities.

Thank you for helping MADD create a future of No More Victims®.

— Submitted by MADD NY|NJ|PA