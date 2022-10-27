Nassau Democrats Push For More Police In 2023 Budget

After county Republicans proposed 86 new police officers, Democrats proposed 110, please the re-funding of a program to combat recidivism that previously expired.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan M. Abrahams and his Democratic colleagues are “urging” the Republican Legislative Majority “to deliver additional crime-fighting resources and enhance public safety by supporting the Democratic Minority’s common-sense, fiscally sound budget amendments” ahead of a scheduled Friday, Oct. 28 vote on Nassau County’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

According to a press release from the Minority Caucus, the plan would add 110 new police officers, establish a Nassau P.D. Hate Crimes division, and dedicate $700,000 toward restoring a recidivism prevention resource program that was canceled over the summer by the District Attorney’s office.

“Our budget amendments strengthen Nassau’s commitment to public safety by dedicating nearly $6.3 million toward enhancing community policing, combating hate crimes, and helping people get their lives back on track,” Minority Leader Abrahams said.

In September, County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office released their proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which included no property tax increases and the addition of 86 police officers, or two dozen fewer than the county legislature’s Minority Caucus has since suggested.

“This is a fiscally sound budget that I’m proposing for 2023,” Blakeman, a Republican, said at the time. says. “I’m keeping my word, we’re going to do everything we can to keep this county safe.”