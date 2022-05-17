Woman Robbed At Carle Place Holiday Inn

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Elie Jacques Mvenkouele, 24, of The Bronx, for a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, April 20 at 1 p.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, the suspect was at the Holiday Inn, located at 369 Old Country Rd,, where he met with a 37-year-old female. During their interaction, Mvenkouele displayed a firearm, putting the victim in fear for her life, and stole the victim’s handbag before fleeing the scene in a 2019 orange Honda Civic.

After a police investigation was conducted, Mvenkouele was identified as a student attending SUNY Old Westbury. On Thursday, May 5, Third Squad detectives located Mvenkouele in his car parked on campus grounds and placed him under arrest without incident. Further investigation resulted in an unloaded pistol being located from inside his vehicle.

Mvenkouele was charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, robbery in teh second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. He was arraigned on Friday, May 6, at First District Court, Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department