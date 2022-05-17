Westbury Man Assaults, Slashes Victim In Deli

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Jose Flores Lopez, 40, of Westbury, for an assault that occurred on Wednesday, May 11, at 10:47 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, Lopez entered the Express Deli located at 480 Union Ave., and got into an altercation with a 48-year-old male victim. Lopez struck the victim with his hand and then slashed the victim’s torso with a pocket knife, causing a severe laceration. Police then arrived and the defendant was placed into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Lopez is charged with assault in the second degree and was arraigned on May 12 in First District Court, Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department