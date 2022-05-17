Two men Arrested For Westbury Shooting

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested two men for an incident that occurred on Friday, April 22, at 3:43 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, officers responded for a 911 call in the parking lot of 741 Merrick Ave., Westbury. Upon police arrival, two victims had suffered from gunshot wounds to the leg. The male victim, 26, and a female victim, 22, were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation revealed Jordan Ayala, 26, of Bellerose was responsible for the above incident and was arrested on Saturday, April 30. On Saturday, May 7, Nharon Hicks, 33, of Long Beach, surrendered himself to detectives at the Third Precinct in connection with the above incident.

Both defendants were charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The suspects were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department