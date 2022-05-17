Hicksville Man Arrested With Ghost Gun In New Cassel

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Kyle Gritser, 18, of Hicksville, on Wednesday, May 11, at 8:58 p.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, Bureau of Special Operations officers performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop on Prospect Avenue at Urban Avenue when they witnessed a silver colored 2010 Infiniti G37 commit traffic violations.

As the officers interviewed the driver of the vehicle they observed a large capacity magazine on the floor board of the vehicle. Officers had the driver and passenger exit the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle a ghost gun was recovered as well as the fully loaded magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The driver, Gritser, was arrested without incident.

Gritser is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, and two traffic violations. He was arraigned on Thursday, May 12 in First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department