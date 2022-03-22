Carle Place Store Robbed March 20

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad reported a robbery occurred on Sunday, March 20 at 12:34 p.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, an adult male subject entered the AT&T store located at 239 Old Country Rd. and approached a 22-year-old male employee inside. The subject grabbed a bag belonging to the victim and exited the store. The victim followed him outside where he was pushed to the ground, causing an injury his face.

The subject then entered a white Audi A6 sedan and fled westbound on Old Country Road. The victim declined medical treatment at scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The subject is described as male black, 6-foot-2, and approximately 170 pounds. Subject was last seen wearing a blue mask, black hat, black jacket, red sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department